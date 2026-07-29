El Salvador Mission Trip- October 2026

This October, I have the incredible opportunity to travel to El Salvador with my church family at The Burg Church in partnership with Convoy of Hope to serve local communities and share the love of Christ.





As someone who was born and raised in Puerto Rico and speaks Spanish fluently, this mission is especially meaningful to me. I am excited to use my gifts, language, and heart for service to connect with families, support ministry efforts, and be the hands and feet of Jesus.





The total cost of this trip is $2,000, which will help cover airfare, transportation, lodging, meals, ministry supplies, and outreach efforts during our time in El Salvador.





More than anything, I am asking for your prayers. Please pray that God prepares our team, opens hearts, protects our travels, and uses us to bring hope and encouragement to those we serve.





If you feel led to support this mission financially, any amount—big or small—will help make this trip possible. Every donation is a direct investment in sharing God’s love and serving others.





Thank you for partnering with me through prayer, encouragement, and generosity. I am grateful for every person who joins me on this journey.





“Here I am. Send me!” – Isaiah 6:8 ❤️🙏🇸🇻





With gratitude,

Suzette Montes

The Burg Church Missions Team – October 2026