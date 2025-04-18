Defend Faith and Free Speech - Stand with Pastor EJ Newton

Goal:
USD $70,000
Raised:
USD $69,903
Campaign funds will be received by Ejiro Newton-Denila
Hello, dear friends and supporters!
Pastor EJ Newton, a courageous advocate for exposing occultism in the church, is facing a frivolous lawsuit for defamation from Lovy Elias. This baseless legal attack aims to silence not only Pastor Newton but also the many victims who have found the courage to speak out against injustice. We, the faithful and free-speech advocates, must stand together to defend Pastor Newton and the principle of uninhibited expression.
"My name is EJ Newton, and I have dedicated my life to serving the Lord and exposing the dark forces that seek to corrupt the church. Through my writings and teachings, I have been a voice for those who have been hurt by the very people who should be serving them. My work has not only brought healing to many but has also exposed the deep corruption that has been hidden for far too long.
However, my efforts have not been without controversy. Lovy Elias, an influential figure in the religious space, has taken issue with my words and has decided to silence me through legal means. This lawsuit is not only an attack on me but also on the many victims who have found the courage to speak out against injustice.
But I will not be silenced. I will not back down. I will continue to fight for the truth and for the freedom to express myself without fear of retribution. I believe that God is with me, and that He will see us through this time.
I need your help to defend myself against this frivolous lawsuit. Your donations will go towards legal fees and other expenses associated with this case. Together, we can defend the principles of faith and free speech, and ensure that the truth will continue to be heard.
I urge you to stand with me in this fight. Your support will not only defend my rights but also the rights of all those who have been hurt by the very people who should be serving them. Together, we can bring justice and healing to those who need it most.
Thank you for your support. God bless you, and God His church."
EJ Newton
To God be the glory forever and ever. Jesus is King!
God our Father in heaven, the LORD of Lords, the LORD of Host bless you with all the needs to stand strong in the face of persecution to stand with truth, In the name of Lord Jesus Christ in who's body we are one by the Holy Spirit, i pray
I repent, renounce, denounce before the living God to falsehood prophetlovyelias their clan, of sorcers, ocultism & all evil, witches, preachers who are using the gospel of God, as a business to profits & lure, used & abused young girls & ladies as sex slaves & at some point trafficking, false Christ, teachers, prophets & preachers these are last days, wake up people called by the name of God...
You Already Wonnnnnn🙌🏾
Victory is Yours!!!, No weapon formed against you shall Prosper!!!
Praying for you!
Keep standing for shedding light on the lies and deception. Don't allow these people sho blind sidetrack you. Exposing witchcraft and manipulation in the churches is long overdue for many years. Many souls have been damaged and lost because of fear and threats. Many have even turned from the faith. Keep doing what you need to do. God will have his final say!!!
God bless you and keep you.
Praying the God of Sabaoth be with you in Jesus’s name, Amen!
Jesus has already won it all!
God bless you
