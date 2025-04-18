Defend Faith and Free Speech - Stand with Pastor EJ Newton





Hello, dear friends and supporters!

Pastor EJ Newton, a courageous advocate for exposing occultism in the church, is facing a frivolous lawsuit for defamation from Lovy Elias. This baseless legal attack aims to silence not only Pastor Newton but also the many victims who have found the courage to speak out against injustice. We, the faithful and free-speech advocates, must stand together to defend Pastor Newton and the principle of uninhibited expression.

"My name is EJ Newton, and I have dedicated my life to serving the Lord and exposing the dark forces that seek to corrupt the church. Through my writings and teachings, I have been a voice for those who have been hurt by the very people who should be serving them. My work has not only brought healing to many but has also exposed the deep corruption that has been hidden for far too long.

However, my efforts have not been without controversy. Lovy Elias, an influential figure in the religious space, has taken issue with my words and has decided to silence me through legal means. This lawsuit is not only an attack on me but also on the many victims who have found the courage to speak out against injustice.

But I will not be silenced. I will not back down. I will continue to fight for the truth and for the freedom to express myself without fear of retribution. I believe that God is with me, and that He will see us through this time.

I need your help to defend myself against this frivolous lawsuit. Your donations will go towards legal fees and other expenses associated with this case. Together, we can defend the principles of faith and free speech, and ensure that the truth will continue to be heard.

I urge you to stand with me in this fight. Your support will not only defend my rights but also the rights of all those who have been hurt by the very people who should be serving them. Together, we can bring justice and healing to those who need it most.

Thank you for your support. God bless you, and God His church."

EJ Newton