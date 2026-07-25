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Ein Auto, das Leben rettet – Hilfe für die Ukraine

Goal€1,500 EUR
Raised€440 EUR

Fundraiser created byAnastasiia Tsykaliuk

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anastasiia Tsykaliuk

Ein Auto, das Leben rettet – Hilfe für die Ukraine

Hallo zusammen,


ich bin Anastasia. Seit vier Jahren lebe ich in Deutschland, nachdem Russland einen groß angelegten Krieg gegen mein Heimatland begonnen hat. Meine Eltern sind jedoch in der Ukraine geblieben.


Damals sagten sie zu mir:


„Du bist unsere Zukunft. Du musst gehen.“


Sie wollten ihr einziges Kind beschützen. Heute ist die Zeit gekommen, in der ich helfen möchte, Leben zu schützen.


Am vierten Advent des vergangenen Jahres wurde mein Vater eingezogen. Er war sein Leben lang Pazifist und wollte niemals etwas mit Gewalt zu tun haben. Doch der Krieg ließ ihm keine Wahl. Er musste seine Familie, seine Heimat und sein Land verteidigen.


In seiner kurzen Dienstzeit hat mein Vater bereits vieles erlebt – und vieles nur knapp überlebt. Dass er heute noch lebt, verdankt er mutigen Menschen, die ihr eigenes Leben riskierten, um andere aus gefährlichen Situationen zu retten.


Als mein Vater unter Raketenbeschuss direkt an der Frontlinie festsaß, wurde versucht, ihn mit einem Evakuierungsfahrzeug in Sicherheit zu bringen.


Der erste Versuch scheiterte: Eine feindliche Drohne traf das Fahrzeug. Das Auto wurde zerstört, Mitglieder des Rettungsteams wurden verletzt.


Der zweite Versuch gelang. Trotz einer Panne in der sogenannten „Grauzone“ konnte mein Vater schließlich evakuiert und gerettet werden.


Unter solchen Bedingungen sind Fahrzeuge weit mehr als nur Transportmittel. Sie sind oft die einzige Möglichkeit, Verwundete und Zivilpersonen aus der Gefahrenzone zu bringen. Sie retten Leben.


Genau so wurde auch das Leben meines Vaters gerettet.


Heute wird erneut Unterstützung benötigt, damit ein Evakuierungsfahrzeug repariert und weiter für Rettungs- und Evakuierungsfahrten eingesetzt werden kann. Für die notwendigen Reparaturen werden etwa 50.000 UAH benötigt – also ungefähr 1.000 bis 1.500 Euro.


Ich organisiere diese Spendenaktion privat von Deutschland aus. Die Spendengelder werden zunächst auf mein Konto als Organisatorin ausgezahlt und anschließend vollständig und zweckgebunden für die Reparatur dieses Evakuierungsfahrzeugs verwendet, damit es weiterhin Menschen aus gefährlichen Gebieten evakuieren kann.


Mir ist Transparenz sehr wichtig. Deshalb werde ich – soweit es aus Sicherheitsgründen möglich ist – Updates, Überweisungsnachweise, Rechnungen, Belege und Fotos veröffentlichen, damit nachvollziehbar bleibt, wofür die Spenden eingesetzt wurden. Aus Sicherheitsgründen sind auf einigen Bildern Gesichter unkenntlich gemacht.


Diese Spendenaktion ist für mich etwas sehr Persönliches. Menschen, die mit solchen Fahrzeugen unter extremen Bedingungen Evakuierungen durchführen, haben meinem Vater das Leben gerettet. Jetzt möchte ich meinen Teil dazu beitragen, dass auch weiterhin Verwundete und gefährdete Menschen in Sicherheit gebracht werden können.


Wenn dich die Geschichte meines Vaters berührt hat, freue ich mich über jeden Beitrag – ganz gleich, wie klein er ist.


Mit deiner Unterstützung finanzierst du nicht einfach eine Autoreparatur.


Du hilfst dabei, Menschenleben zu retten.


Vielen Dank für deine Unterstützung.


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