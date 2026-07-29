Egypt Mission Trip

This September, I have been blessed with the opportunity to join a team to do ministry in Cairo and Al Minya, Egypt! In August, I will be starting my nine-month global missions internship with Arbor Road Church in Long Beach, California. I am so excited that I get to kick this internship off by stepping into the heart of global ministry and seeing exactly why the Great Commission is to make disciples of all nations.





During our ten day trip we will partner with local pastor and developer of the Gideon’s 300 ministry, Ashraf Ibrahim. His ministry focuses on on the ground evangelism and discipleship training for the church in the Middle East so that they are equipped to reach their Arab community. Additionally, they assist and train both American churches and Middle Eastern immigrants in Europe to understand the Arab religion and develop effective outreach strategies to evangelize and disciple Arab immigrants.





As a short-term team, we get to step into work that God is already doing and minister to hearts that God is already softening. Within both locations that we will spend time in, we will host young adult gatherings to worship, share the gospel, and share our own testimonies. We will also spend time in a “garbage district” and with cancer patients to continue serving, praying, and ministering to them. Finally, we will spend time with, encourage, and provide relief efforts for the long-term missionaries and local pastors who are essential to seeing transformation in their congregations and communities.





I want to invite you to partner with me in this mission! Whether that’s through prayer or financial support, there’s an opportunity for you to be a part of what God is doing in Egypt and the greater Middle East. Pray that my team would have energy to love and serve well, in a context that is new to us. Pray that the people we meet will encounter the love of Jesus as we spend time with them. Pray for the safety of our team, especially the women, as we enter into a country that has different cultural norms around how you treat both genders.