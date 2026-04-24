Educational Support

Hi, my name is Ezzy, and I’m an HR and operations professional from Nigeria with experience in administration, customer support, project coordination, and virtual assistance.

I’m currently working toward my goal of studying abroad and building a stronger international career in project management and business operations. Over the years, I’ve invested in professional certifications, supported organizations in administrative and HR roles, and continued developing my skills despite financial challenges.

I created this page for people who would like to support my journey, whether it’s toward tuition fees, application costs, visa expenses, certifications, or relocation support.

Every contribution, no matter how small, genuinely helps and means a lot to my family and me.

Thank you for believing in growth, education, and new opportunities.