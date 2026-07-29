Educational Reflection on a Financial Mistake

A Student’s Mistake – Seeking a Second Chance





Hi everyone,





My name is Afry, and I am 18 years old, currently a student. I have always tried to focus on my education and build a better future for myself and my family.





Today, I am here because of a mistake that I deeply regret.





I trusted the wrong person who claimed they were successful in trading. They convinced me that I could also earn quickly and even double money in a short time. Without thinking carefully, I believed them.





Since I didn’t have my own money, I made a very wrong decision. I took a portion of my family’s savings without their permission, thinking I could return it quickly after making profit.





But instead of gaining anything, I lost the money completely.





Now everything has backfired. That money was important for my family, and I am living with fear, guilt, and deep regret every day. I know this is entirely my mistake, and I take full responsibility for it. I am not trying to run away from what I’ve done.





Right now, I feel lost and don’t clearly see a way to recover this amount on my own in a short time. But I truly want to correct my mistake and make things right again.





That’s why I humbly decided to ask for help.





Instead of asking one person for a large amount, I’m hoping that if many kind-hearted people contribute even a small amount, it can help me recover step by step.





My goal is to raise 1500 AED.





Even a small contribution can make a big difference for me right now. If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand—sharing this message would also mean a lot.





I sincerely promise that I will learn from this mistake, focus on my education, and work hard to rebuild trust with my family.





Thank you for taking your time to read my story. May God bless you for your kindness and support.