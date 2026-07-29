Educational

Help Me Raise UGX 5,000,000

Hello, my name is Mukibi, and I am reaching out for help during a difficult time.

I am currently working hard to improve my life, but I am facing financial challenges that I cannot overcome on my own. I am hoping to raise UGX 5,000,000 to help me become more stable and move forward.

The funds will be used for essential needs and to help me create a better future through honest work and self-reliance. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, or social networks would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement are deeply appreciated.

May God bless you.



