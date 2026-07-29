Educational Empowerment

I am raising funds to help cover tuition expenses for two dedicated students to continue their college education and achieve their goals. Both have worked hard academically and are committed to pursue their goals for higher education. Catelyn and Helena will be attending The University of Alabama in the fall. Catelyn will major in Metallurgical Engineering and also play in The Million Dollar Band in upcoming fall year. Helena will be majoring in Business Finance.

Funds raised will be used for tuition and other related educational expenses.

Every contribution and share will be greatly appreciated. Thank you 😊