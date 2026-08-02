Education Support for Two Children in Our Care

We have opened our home to two children from an Indigenous family living in the mountains. Due to extreme poverty and difficult family circumstances, their parents are separated, and they no longer have a stable home or source of support.





Although our family has limited resources, we believe that every child deserves love, care, and the opportunity to receive an education. We are doing our best to provide for their daily needs, but the expenses for school supplies, uniforms, transportation, and other educational requirements are beyond what we can comfortably afford.





We are humbly asking for your assistance to help these children continue their studies. Any support you can offer toward their school-related needs will make a real difference in their lives. Thank you for standing with us and these children.