Education, for me, is not merely about acquiring a degree to hang on a wall. It is a key to breaking a cycle. It is the tool I need to build a future where financial instability is not a constant companion, but a distant memory. The degree I seek is a direct pathway to a career where I can not only support myself but also give back to the community that has supported me. To be denied this opportunity due to a lack of funds feels like a fundamental injustice, a silencing of potential before it has a chance to be heard.