Hello,





My name is selyn , and I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support in changing the course of my life.





Since I was young, I have been fascinated by aircraft not just by seeing them fly, but by the incredible people behind the scenes who keep every flight safe. That passion has grown into a dream of becoming a qualified Aircraft Maintenance Technician.





I have the opportunity to study at Harmonics Air Centre in Nairobi, where I plan to complete Aircraft Maintenance Engineering training and the internationally recognized EASA Part-66 modules. This education would give me the skills needed to pursue a professional career in aviation and build a future through honest, meaningful work.





Unfortunately, I am currently unemployed and do not have the financial means to pay for the tuition, examination fees, training materials, and other expenses required to begin the program. Despite my determination, this dream feels just out of reach because of financial barriers.





Asking for help is not easy. I have always hoped I could achieve this goal on my own, but today I realize that sometimes reaching a dream requires the kindness of others.





Your support is not simply helping me pay for school it is giving me the opportunity to build a career, become financially independent, and one day give back to others who need encouragement just as I do today.





Whether your contribution is large or small, every donation brings me closer to my first day of training. And if you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with your friends, family, or colleagues is another meaningful way you can help.





I promise to work hard, remain dedicated to my studies, and make the most of every opportunity your generosity makes possible. My hope is that one day I can look back on this moment and say that the kindness of strangers helped me achieve a dream that once seemed impossible.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my potential, and for helping me take the first step toward a career in aviation.





With sincere gratitude,





Selyn