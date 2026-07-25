Education of needed and impoverish Children

In the Republic of Liberia, many persons are not employ, because of this, majority of the people are poor and can not afford money to keep their children in school. Some will commance school at the beginning of the school year, but will be unable to continue because of lack of fees and food. So, I am embacking on a fund raising to support about 500 children ranging from ECED, Primary, Junior and Senior secondary levels. The money will be used to provide safe and conducive learning environment, food, science laboratory, and computer lab to enhance quality education for these down troden and suffering children. Qualified teachers will also be hired to provide instructions that will enable the children pass the WASSCE Examination at the completion of High school. Our institution is credible with operational permit from the Ministry Of Education and business registry from the Liberian Government. You can contact us via whatsapp +231777018959.