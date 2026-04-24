Education is Life... With You, Giving Continues

Believing that education is the basis for building people and society, we launch this community campaign to support student activities and initiatives and provide a better educational environment for the people . The campaign seeks to contribute to the financing of student programs and activities, support educational and cultural events, and provide the basic needs that help students continue their educational journey and serve their community. Each contribution, whatever its size, represents a step towards creating new opportunities for students, enabling them to develop their skills and abilities, and build a generation that is more knowledgeable, aware and capable of giving. With your support, education continues, initiatives grow, and new success stories are made for the whole community to benefit from. Together we make education a life... and with how long the giving continues.