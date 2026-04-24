Education in bad situation

Hi i am student in and I want to study but situation is very bad it is very hard to study

my family and other people are very poor

my goal for studying is help people in future but the situation makes me sad alot

in future I want to be neuro surgeon but my family can not send me enough money they don’t have enough money for themselves

its important to immigration I swore to help other people

all of the people by ignoring their country are equal and no one isn’t better



