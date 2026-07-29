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Education help

Goal€100 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byImtiazul Islam

Education help

Help Me Continue My Education: From Mechanical Engineering Graduate to Future Innovator


## A Dream Delayed, Not Abandoned


In 2020, I graduated with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering. Earning that degree was one of the proudest moments of my life. Like many students, I believed it was the beginning of a brighter future.


However, financial challenges have made it difficult for me to continue my education.


Today, I am reaching out with hope.


## Why I Need Your Support


My goal is to pursue a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. I want to deepen my technical knowledge, gain advanced research skills, and build a career where I can contribute to industry and society.


Unfortunately, the cost of tuition, visa processing, travel, health insurance, accommodation, and other educational expenses is beyond what I can currently afford.


That is why I am asking for your support.


## My Background


* B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Graduated in 2020)

* Passionate about engineering, innovation, and continuous learning

* Determined to pursue higher education despite financial obstacles


How Your Donation Will Help


Every contribution, no matter the size, will go toward educational expenses, including:


* University tuition fees

* Student visa and application costs

* Travel expenses

* Health insurance

* Accommodation and living expenses

* Books, software, and academic materials


I will use every donation responsibly and only for my educational journey.


## Why This Matters


Education is more than a degree—it is an opportunity to create a better future.


By helping me continue my studies, you are investing in someone who wants to build skills, contribute to engineering, and give back through knowledge and hard work.


## Even If You Can't Donate


Sharing this campaign with your friends, family, or social networks would mean the world to me. Sometimes one share can reach the person who changes a life.


## Thank You


Thank you for taking the time to read my story.


Your kindness, encouragement, and support—whether through a donation or simply sharing this campaign—bring me one step closer to achieving my dream of earning a Master's degree.


With sincere gratitude,


S. M. Imtiazul Islam


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