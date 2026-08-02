I am raising funds to continue my education and build a better future. I come from Somalia, and due to financial difficulties, I cannot afford my tuition, books, and other educational expenses. Education is very important to me, and I am determined to work hard and achieve my goals. Any donation, no matter how small, will help me stay in school and continue my studies. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Every contribution brings me one step closer to achieving my dream.