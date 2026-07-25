Education for Every Muslim Child in Sri Lanka

Education is one of the greatest gifts we can give a child.

We are raising funds to help underprivileged Muslim students in Sri Lanka access quality education. Many children face financial hardships that make it difficult to afford school supplies, books, uniforms, transportation, and other essential educational needs.

Your generous support will help provide these students with the resources they need to continue their education and work toward a brighter future. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in helping a child stay in school and achieve their dreams.

We are committed to using all donations responsibly and transparently for educational purposes. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and belief in the power of education. Together, we can create hope and opportunity for the next generation.