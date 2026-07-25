Education for Deaf Children in Malawi

Our wonderful teacher Razaq was able to start his sign language journey at Maryview Deaf School in Malawi, however for many children this opportunity is out of reach. Furthermore, the school is also in disrepair and resources for basic needs such as food, clothing, and school supplies are scarce.





We hope to honor Razaq by raising funds to help those children in need and give them the opportunity to attend a school that will give them access to sign language and a proper education they can benefit from for life. Our goal is to raise funds to help as best we can such as by covering tuition, teaching supplies, basic needs for the children.





How Your Donation Changes a Life (Approximate values):

$35 provides a school uniform and shoes. $75 covers all learning materials and supplies for two terms. $150 ensures a child receives hot, nutritious meals for the entire year. $350 completely sponsors one student’s entire academic year.



