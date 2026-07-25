Education expenses

My wife, and I have been married for 10 years now. I work for USPS, and make ok amount of income. Which is just enough to get through the expenses and living. Its more than being able to get any governmental assistance, but not enough that we can afford any medical insurance and expenses.

My wife is epileptic and she has epileptic episodes quite often. If she ends up having a severe episode we have to go to ER. Without insurance the expenses pile up even more.

My wife wants to further her education, so she can get a better job in near future.





Your donation will really help her realize her dream and goals. Ever drop would be larger than ocean for us. And we can eventually turn our hands into helping others who are in need.

Thank you so much for taking time and ready through our situation.