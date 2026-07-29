Education and Build a Better Future

My Story

My name is Ayomide Oluwashina Adekunle, and I am an IT student studying Public Administration. I am currently approaching the completion of my Industrial Training (IT) program and working hard toward finishing my education.

For several years, I have struggled to support myself financially while pursuing my studies. Despite the challenges, I have remained determined to create a better future for myself and my family. Today, I find myself facing financial difficulties that have made it increasingly difficult to meet my basic needs, pay my rent, complete my studies, and establish a source of sustainable income.

I am not giving up on my dreams. Instead, I am reaching out to kind-hearted individuals, organizations, and supporters who may be willing to help me take the next step toward independence and stability.

In addition to supporting myself, I also assist in caring for my younger sisters. This responsibility motivates me to keep pushing forward despite the obstacles I face.

My Skills and Determination

Over the years, I have worked hard to develop practical skills that can help me build a career and become self-sufficient. My skills include:

• Document Branding and Resume Development

• Digital and Administrative Support Services

• Metal Construction and Fabrication Experience

• Online and Remote Work Support

• Basic Business Development and Client Relations

I am willing to work, learn, and grow. What I currently lack is the financial support needed to move forward.

Why I Need Your Help

The funds raised will be used for:

• Completing my educational requirements

• Paying outstanding school-related expenses

• Securing stable accommodation and house rent

• Starting a small-scale clothing trading business

• Transportation and business setup costs

• Basic living expenses while I establish a stable income

My goal is not simply to receive help but to create a sustainable future where I can support myself and contribute positively to my community.

How Your Support Will Help

Your contribution, no matter the amount, will help me:

✓ Complete my education

✓ Maintain stable housing

✓ Start a small business and generate income

✓ Continue supporting my younger sisters and brother

✓ Build a pathway toward financial independence

Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my journey. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement can help me move from survival to stability and create a brighter future.

With gratitude,

Ayomide Oluwashina Adekunle