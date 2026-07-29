Educating Tanzanian Children to Fight Poverty

Help break the cycle of extreme poverty by supporting the Tanzania Children's Poverty Project. The mission of this project is to educate and feed 200 children who live in the absolute poorest of conditions in Tanzania. It is an initiative launched by Harold D'Souza (https://eyesopeninternational.org/harold-dsouza-bio/) a former victim of human trafficking, who is renowned internationally for founding Eyes Open International, an organization created to fight human trafficking globally.





As a US Citizen and Christian, Harold is a true inspiration. While most of us count the costs before we lend a charitable hand, Harold takes action when he sees great need or injustice, and then trusts in God to provide.





Starting on June 1, 2026 Harold will begin the effort to create lasting change by educating 300 children in Tanzania. As of now, they lack the physical resources by which to do this, but education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty in this region and it starts with the children. So Harold is pressing forward and relying on Providence.





It costs a little less than $300 per year to educate a child. Any amount that you can contribute makes a difference; not just in the life of a child, but for that child's family, their impoverished community and the lives of everyone that the child may impact in the future. Even if you're unable to contribute financially at this time, please pray for the success of this initiative, for the children and the community, for Harold, and for the continued success of his work and the work of Eyes Open International.





"Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me." -- Matthew 18:5