EDS (ehlers danlos syndrome) treatment- desperate

My name is Leanna and I was diagnosed with EDS (ehlers danlos syndrome) by a geneticist when I was 7 (now 33) after being born black and blue from c-section trauma and my hips and shoulders dislocated so easily all the time. Changing my diaper was always a risk of dislocations, painful dislocations. My skin is very fragile and tears and bruises really easily. It takes me twice as long as a normal person to heal from a tear or bruise. Fast forward to now, I am falling apart. I also have scoliosis and arthritis and kyphosis and fibromyalgia. I’m in so much pain ALL the time. I don’t have medical insurance to pay for treatment and meds so I’m just trying to get enough to get me through the month and possibly find a wheelchair because my hips both have cysts in the bones and no cartilage and it’s getting harder and harder to walk. But because of dislocations in my wrists hands and shoulders a manual one is hard to use. So I’m looking for a used one at the habit store. If I can’t get my goal honestly anything helps. I’m so tired of struggling and being in pain. Thank you for all if any donations!