Edens Missions Trip

Hi friends!

I’m excited to share that I have the opportunity to go on a mission trip with YWAM Lancaster to the Middle East! I will be leaving July 6th and will be gone for 3 weeks.

During this outreach we will be focusing on prayer and worship for the region, friendship evangelism and bible distribution! We will be working closely with those who are vulnerable to human trafficking, impacted by war, and are SEARCHING for the love of Christ!