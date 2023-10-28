Support for the Eddy Family

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $9,740
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Eddy
Please help support our dear friends, the Eddy's.
On August 5th, 2021 Doug Eddy was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma (a form of skin cancer in his mouth). Over the last 2 years he's had multiple surgeries, biopsies and then started radiation, 5 rounds of chemo, immunotherapy and now again trying another type of chemo. One of the surgeries he had was called a neck dissection, where the incision was across his neck from ear to ear. They removed part of his tongue (which caused him to not be able to eat so he was on a feeding tube for months) and then, shortly after, he started radiation to his neck/mouth area. To this day he still can't taste many things, but he can eat (thank the Lord for that). One of his doctors informed the Eddy's that they are running out of options and really want him to go on clinical trials.
The treatment is actually horrible on your body. We all know that it is there to "help you," but Doug's family have watched him suffer so much from it. Side effects range from swelling, weakness, rash, dry mouth, horrible constipation, pain, itching, depression, anxiety, numbness, ringing in ears, fatigue, hair loss, insomnia, and many others. It's been hard every day for many, many months.
The cancer itself causes its own problems. It is absolutely heartbreaking for Karen to watch her husband, and Kristin to watch her dad, be in so much pain and discomfort. He can no longer drive and he walks with a walker or cane.
As for Karen and Kristin, Karen's pain and weakness is worse than before. She needs to use her wheelchair more now and requires a cane around the house. Kristin has been struggling. Her pain levels are high and lupus is really taking a toll on her. She's unable to work and can't get cleared for disability at this time. They've been discussing the need of in-home care, because the day-to-day is getting more and more difficult for all 3 of them, and they have no idea what that will cost.
While the Eddy's have been blessed with good insurance (it cost $45,000 a month, thankfully insurance does cover that) but multiple scan fees and specialists cost $100 every 2-3 months or more and co-pays on top of that - the costs are all adding up. Then there is everything that is NOT covered. Nearly everything to help him get relief from all the side effects is not covered which is costing $600+ a month. For instance, his doctor said to drink high protein boost and to drink 2-3 a day - a box of 12 costs $30! And then add in prescription costs and over the counter meds. It's ridiculous!
Due to the financial strain, the Eddy's have fallen behind on bills. Their rent has been raised twice, over the summer their electric bill was $1,200.00 a month, and at one point their fridge broke and they lost all the food that they had just shopped for (this was just last week).
They have all been trying to stay upbeat and joke about some of what's going on, but as you can imagine, all of the health issues, finances, and just general life is taking a serious toll on them.
Their most immediate financial need is $8,600.00, but how awesome would it be if we could raise enough funds to support them for a year?! That is my goal. $75,000.00 would help them with their monthly expenses for an entire year. If we can relieve the burden of their finances, that will help reduce their stress, which will in turn help their health.
Prayers are much appreciated and greatly needed. If you can, please consider giving financially as well. You can either donate here or you can contact Karen if you'd like to donate directly to them.
October 28th, 2024
Today marks the 1 year anniversary of Doug's passing. It feels surreal that it has already been 1 year and I have had many conversations with Karen and Kristin about how this time feels both long and short.
Karen and Kristin are doing surprisingly well emotionally, all things considered. Doug is still missed, and he always will be, but it is a comfort to know that he is no longer suffering here on earth but is with Jesus in heaven.
Their finances are still a major problem right now. Please continue to pray for them as you think of them. Pray that God would provide a way for them to be able to support themselves financially and that they would never have to be concerned if they'll have enough money for rent or food. Please also pray that they would be able to find a more convenient living situation. It is getting increasingly more difficult for both of them to walk up the stairs to their bedrooms. They need a one-story living situation that is affordable.
Thank you for your continued love, care, prayers, and support for the Eddy's!
January 29th, 2024
Thank you to everyone who is still praying for the Eddy family. They are still in need of prayer for many things.
Firstly, they are doing relatively well emotionally. Yes, they still miss Doug and mourn his loss. But they are still living life. Some days are harder than others. The holidays were rough without him, but they were also surrounded by family and loved ones who were able to help them have joy during the tough times.
While the Eddy family still need prayers of peace and comfort while they continue to navigate life without Doug, their most immediate need is financial. They are seriously struggling financially. They have received some social security and insurance, but not enough to support them for much more than a few months (9 months tops). Both Karen and Kristin are trying to figure out ways they can get income. Neither of them can work physically demanding jobs due to their health, so they are racking their brains and trying to think up other solutions. They are also looking into moving someplace with cheaper rent, but are not having much luck with that (why is California so expensive?!).
Please pray that God would provide them with some means of income.
Thank you for your continued prayers, love, and support for the Eddy family!
- Diana Sovilla
November 19th, 2023
It was amazing to see everyone who came to the memorial yesterday. It just shows how great of a man Doug was that he impacted so many people during his life. I also loved being able to put names to faces! :)
Thank you to everyone who shared their memories of Doug. I know that the Eddy's were touched by everyone who came and those of you who shared their memories (whether from the stage or just in conversation with them).
I also want to thank everyone here again for how generously you have donated! The Eddy's continue to be blown away by your generosity! They are incredibly grateful and want to make sure that everyone knows the depth of their gratitude and that it is difficult to express in words. They love you all and are deeply touched by your love for them and the love you had/have for Doug.
Please continue to pray for the Eddy's as they still have a lot of paperwork to get done and phone calls to make.
I also request that you pray for them during upcoming birthdays and the holiday season. It will be a difficult time for them as they will be navigating all these celebrations for the first time without Doug around.
If you could not attend the memorial and missed the livestream, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/live/gnbmLgzZLJI?si=jJSOn4F85k4RDJK8
Thank you again for all of your love, care, prayers, and support for the Eddy family!
- Diana Sovilla
P.S. If you took any pictures at the memorial, Karen would love it if you could send those to her via Facebook Messenger OR upload them here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/NGjqvP5Jf3DbL1Dv8
November 17th, 2023
Thank you to everyone who have supported (and continue to support) the Eddy family either by praying, helping them financially or even just showing how much you love and care for them. They cannot fully express how greatful they are to everyone who has helped them during this time of heartbreak and need.
To anyone who is interested, Doug's memorial will be livestreamed and is THIS Saturday, November 18th, at 10:30am (California time). Here is the link for the livestream: https://calvaryrc.org/media
Thank you all for your continued love and support for the Eddy family. ❤️
- Diana Sovilla
October 29th, 2023
On the morning of October 28th, 2023 Doug Eddy passed away. It was good that he was home during his last moments surrounded by family and loved ones. While the family is heartbroken, they are happy that he is no longer suffering. They are confident that he is with Jesus, that he is fully healed and that they will see him again. They are incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed financially and emotionally and who have been and continue to pray for them.
Please continue to pray for the family as they figure out their next steps. As Doug was their sole financial provider, they will still need help financially as they navigate their future.
I will keep this page running, so if you feel led to give you can give here or contact Karen directly.
Thank you,
Diana
October 27th, 2023
After Doug's visit to the hospital because of his spinal fracture, he was there for a few days. He is now on hospice care at home. He is in a bed full time and can no longer walk or stand. He sleeps a lot and when he is awake he is smiling and saying that he is doing ok. But it's still heartbreaking for Karen and Kristin to witness the struggles he is going through.
A nurse comes by every now and then (about twice a week) but for the most part all of Doug's care and needs fall onto Karen and Kristin's shoulders. And while they are more than willing to take care of Doug, it is a physical strain for both Karen and Kristin. The day-to-day tasks are getting increasingly more difficult for both of them. The need for at-home care is increasing yet they are unsure of what that cost would be and they know that they will not be able to afford it.
I was able to go visit Doug, Karen, and Kristin on Tuesday this week. They are all still trying to remain as positive and lighthearted as possible despite the tragic circumstances. Through all of this, they are remaining strong in the Lord. Kristin was telling me that this experience has actually brought them all closer to God and are constantly leaning into Him. Doug was a little in-and-out due to drugs and sleep, but I did get to speak with him and he enjoyed listening into our conversations. There was quite a bit of laughter! Which is always good.
The Eddy's feel incredibly grateful to all the people praying for them and to those who have helped provide food or finances. They feel so blessed and overwhelmed by the generosity of people who know and love them and to those who don't even know them!
Please continue to pray, not only for Doug and his health, but for Karen and Kristin's health as well. Also pray for strength and comfort and their financial situation.
Thank you,
Diana
October 16th, 2023
Last night Doug was admitted to the hospital. He has a spine fracture.
They are trying to manage his pain. Not sure how long he'll be in.
October 14th, 2023
Today Doug had a pet scan. On the way home from the scan the doctor called to tell them that the cancer is A LOT worse and has gone into his spine (it's at vertebrae 8). Doug is at very high risk of being paralyzed. The doctor said that if Doug feels any more weakness than he has now, to go straight to the ER.
Please continue to prayer for Doug and the Eddy family!
