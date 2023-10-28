Support for the Eddy Family

Please help support our dear friends, the Eddy's.

On August 5th, 2021 Doug Eddy was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma (a form of skin cancer in his mouth). Over the last 2 years he's had multiple surgeries, biopsies and then started radiation, 5 rounds of chemo, immunotherapy and now again trying another type of chemo. One of the surgeries he had was called a neck dissection, where the incision was across his neck from ear to ear. They removed part of his tongue (which caused him to not be able to eat so he was on a feeding tube for months) and then, shortly after, he started radiation to his neck/mouth area. To this day he still can't taste many things, but he can eat (thank the Lord for that). One of his doctors informed the Eddy's that they are running out of options and really want him to go on clinical trials.

The treatment is actually horrible on your body. We all know that it is there to "help you," but Doug's family have watched him suffer so much from it. Side effects range from swelling, weakness, rash, dry mouth, horrible constipation, pain, itching, depression, anxiety, numbness, ringing in ears, fatigue, hair loss, insomnia, and many others. It's been hard every day for many, many months.

The cancer itself causes its own problems. It is absolutely heartbreaking for Karen to watch her husband, and Kristin to watch her dad, be in so much pain and discomfort. He can no longer drive and he walks with a walker or cane.

As for Karen and Kristin, Karen's pain and weakness is worse than before. She needs to use her wheelchair more now and requires a cane around the house. Kristin has been struggling. Her pain levels are high and lupus is really taking a toll on her. She's unable to work and can't get cleared for disability at this time. They've been discussing the need of in-home care, because the day-to-day is getting more and more difficult for all 3 of them, and they have no idea what that will cost.

While the Eddy's have been blessed with good insurance (it cost $45,000 a month, thankfully insurance does cover that) but multiple scan fees and specialists cost $100 every 2-3 months or more and co-pays on top of that - the costs are all adding up. Then there is everything that is NOT covered. Nearly everything to help him get relief from all the side effects is not covered which is costing $600+ a month. For instance, his doctor said to drink high protein boost and to drink 2-3 a day - a box of 12 costs $30! And then add in prescription costs and over the counter meds. It's ridiculous!

Due to the financial strain, the Eddy's have fallen behind on bills. Their rent has been raised twice, over the summer their electric bill was $1,200.00 a month, and at one point their fridge broke and they lost all the food that they had just shopped for (this was just last week).

They have all been trying to stay upbeat and joke about some of what's going on, but as you can imagine, all of the health issues, finances, and just general life is taking a serious toll on them.

Their most immediate financial need is $8,600.00, but how awesome would it be if we could raise enough funds to support them for a year?! That is my goal. $75,000.00 would help them with their monthly expenses for an entire year. If we can relieve the burden of their finances, that will help reduce their stress, which will in turn help their health.



Prayers are much appreciated and greatly needed. If you can, please consider giving financially as well. You can either donate here or you can contact Karen if you'd like to donate directly to them.