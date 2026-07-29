Help Eddie Herrera Restore His Health

Hey Family and Friends,





I wanted to reach out and share what’s been going on with my Dad.

He just retired last month on his 69th birthday after working his whole life — over 40 years in furniture sales, and even before that, working in the cotton fields as a kid to help support his family. He’s always been the one to provide, sacrifice, and show up for everyone around him.

If you know my Dad, you know he’s full of Love, Joy, Laughter, Hospitality, and Generosity. He’s the kind of person who makes everyone feel at home and always puts others before himself.





Recently, he was diagnosed with severe degenerative disc disease in all three areas of his spine — cervical (neck), thoracic (mid-back), and lumbar (lower back), and it’s been really tough on him physically.

We’ve been looking into holistic treatments that actually focus on healing, not just treating symptoms, but addressing the root cause. The plan is to pursue:





Unfortunately, Medicare doesn’t cover these treatments, so everything is out of pocket.

The total cost is $19,000.

My wife and I are doing everything we can to help him, but we wanted to open this up to close family and friends in case anyone feels led to support.

Our hope is to present him with whatever funds we’re able to raise at his retirement party later this month, as a way to bless him and support his healing in this next season of life.

We truly appreciate any support, but completely understand if you’re not able to give. Even just your prayers mean a lot to us.





We just want to help my Dad enjoy retirement with less pain and more freedom.

Thank you all, we are believing for a mighty testimony!

— Josue & Family