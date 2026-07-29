Help Send Addison & Gina to Serve in Ecuador

🌟 Hey there, friends! 👋 It's Gina and Addison. We need your help to get to San Clemente, Ecuador, this June for an amazing opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving local families and children across the region. It's a profound joy to serve and share the Gospel that gives us an eternal hope! We are set on serving in the children's ministry and family outreach, the cost is $1500 per person plus all those pesky passport fees—a total of around $3500 just to get us there.

🙏 This isn’t about us, though; it’s about showing up for these families who need an encounter with Jesus Christ, and maybe, just maybe, we will be the conduit for that! It's about stepping out in faith, trusting that the Lord will provide—and not just financially, but for physical healing and strength, for what lies ahead. We believe deeply in community support, and we can't do this without you, our incredible tribe of supporters!

Will you join us on this journey? Your donation—no matter the size—goes beyond money; it speaks hope into our mission trip. It says loud and clear that we believe in possibilities over obstacles. We are trusting Jehovah Jireh—our Provider—and believing His promise that He is able to do exceedingly and abundantly more than we could ask or imagine.. Will you be a partner with us and impact the eternities of these families in San Clemente, Ecuador?💖

Thank you for your time, support, and more than anything, prayers... every bit counts! Now let’s build the kingdom and make Heaven crowded! ✨

#GinaAndAddison #Globalmissions #ecuador #southamerica #jesus