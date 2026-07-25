Ecuador Mission Trip

As most of you know, I went on a last minute life-changing mission trip to Ecuador earlier this year. Within a day of being there and serving the amazing people in the villages, I knew I had to go back. This year, I'm praying that Brian will be able to join me. But that means we need to raise the fees for both of us. We will spend a week in February 2027 in the Amazon jungle building, serving, and loving the people of Sucua and surrounding villages.