Meals & Schooling for Children in Cameroon Africa

Imagine a world where children are eager to learn but have no classrooms, no real desks—just dirt floors stone walls to sit on. A world where hunger is an everyday struggle, making it nearly impossible to focus on education.

This is the reality for hundreds of children in Dobinga, Cameroon, a remote village where food and schooling are scarce.

Why We’re Raising Money

In Dobinga, education has long been out of reach—especially for girls, who often stopped their education before they were 16 to start families at a very young age.

But this is changing. With the help of Educational Circles of Hope (ECoH), we’ve seen incredible progress:

✅ 47 children graduated from primary school in 2024

✅ Hundreds of children received meals that allowed them to focus on learning

✅ Families now have access to clean, fresh water via a newly installed well in the village

But the need is still urgent. Hunger is a constant barrier to learning.

What Your Donation Will Do

We are raising $25,000 to provide a year’s worth of food for the children in Dobinga. This means:

🍚 Daily meals for approximately 600+ children

📖 Helping kids stay in school

👩‍🏫 Giving girls the opportunity to continue their education

If we can go even further and reach $60,000, we can build a four-room school—a safe space for children to learn year-round, rain or shine.

Every Dollar Makes a Difference

Whether $1 or $1,000, every donation will make a difference for these families.

These children are full of potential. They want to learn. They dream of a brighter future. We have the power to give them a fighting chance—one meal, one lesson and one day at a time.

Will you join us in feeding young minds and building a future for children in Dobinga-Cameroon?

Donate today. Share this campaign. Let’s make a lasting impact.