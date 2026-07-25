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SUPPORT AN ECHR CASE UNDER €131,000 ENFORCEMENT

Goal€165,000 EUR
Raised€310 EUR

Fundraiser created byMika Vauhkala

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mika Vauhkala

SUPPORT AN ECHR CASE UNDER €131,000 ENFORCEMENT

UPDATE 16 JULY, 2026


It has now come to my attention that my case is declared as inadmissible by the ECHR on May 13th according to the public information on their website. I was just in communication with my attorney Virginide de Araujo-Recchia and she has not got any communcation of this from the ECHR. I will update as soon as I know more.


https://app.echr.coe.int/SOP/en-GB/application?number=11093/26


FROM "NO COVID PASS, NO BREAKFAST" TO €131,000 IN ENFORCEMENT


INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT APPEAL – HELP LIFT THE BURDEN


This appeal is directed exclusively to individuals and organizations outside Finland who wish to help me, Mika Vauhkala, eliminate the enforcement burden arising from this case.


Note: €10,000 is the maximum single donation permitted through this GiveSendGo campaign. For larger contributions, please contact me at mika@mikavauhkala.com.

The fundraising target has been set at €165,000 to provide room for any gift tax liability that may arise under Finnish law. Donations exceeding €7,000 from the same donor within a three-year period may trigger gift tax for the recipient. Therefore, if a single supporter wished to eliminate the entire remaining burden, a contribution of approximately €180,000 could be necessary.


This fundraiser serves as the primary international support initiative for addressing the enforcement burden arising from this case. Donations received through this GiveSendGo campaign will be regarded as the primary means of eliminating that burden. Alternative measures, such as the sale of artwork, would only be pursued if sufficient support is not obtained through donations.


The current funding need is approximately €131,000, consisting of roughly €111,000 in legal costs awarded to Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and approximately €20,000 awarded to Fazer Restaurants under judgments of the Finnish courts. The case has since been taken to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), where an application was filed in March 2026.


The additional amount is intended to provide a buffer for potential tax liabilities should a substantial portion of the funding be provided by one donor or a small number of donors.


Any funds received in excess of the amount ultimately required to satisfy these enforcement-related liabilities may be used for reasonable legal, expert, advocacy, and case-related expenses connected with the ongoing ECHR proceedings or other human rights and fundamental rights cases.


---


In December 2021, I entered a Fazer café in Helsinki to buy breakfast. I was refused service and ordered to leave because I did not possess a COVID Pass.


That incident became one of Finland's most significant legal challenges concerning individual rights, medical autonomy, freedom of conscience, and equal treatment under the law.


Today, the case is before the European Court of Human Rights as **Vauhkala v. Finland (Application No. 11093/26).**


The legal consequences of bringing this challenge have already been severe. Approximately €131,000, including the occured interest, has been placed under enforcement against me. These are not my own legal expenses. They consist of legal costs awarded to the opposing parties: Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and Fazer Restaurants.


Interest continues to accumulate while the case remains pending before the European Court.


This appeal is not about admitting wrongdoing, conceding defeat, or endorsing the decisions of the Finnish courts. It is about preventing the financial destruction of an individual who chose to challenge government policy through lawful legal proceedings.


You do not need to agree with my legal arguments, political views, or conclusions to support this appeal. It is enough to believe that citizens should be able to challenge government actions and powerful institutions without facing life-altering financial consequences for doing so.


Should any funds ultimately be recovered through future court orders, settlements, or other legal remedies, my intention is to direct recovered amounts toward the advancement and defense of human rights and fundamental freedoms.


Relevant enforcement orders, decisions, invoices, and supporting documentation are available to serious prospective supporters upon request and at my sole discretion.


Thank you for your consideration and support.


Mika Vauhkala

mika@mikavauhkala.com


Vauhkala v. Finland (Application No. 11093/26)

European Court of Human Rights


P.S. To support my ECHR legal and expert team, please visit:

https://www.givesendgo.com/casecovidpass-mikas-defense_echr

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