I stand to etch African American history

worthy of the Guinness crown—

a living legacy, bold and profound,

carved in courage, lifted from the ground.

All who donate to this sacred cause

shall be forever written in its scrolls:

your name, your kindness, your generous light,

an echoing beacon through endless night.

Together we rise, history remade,

where every gift becomes a verse unpaid—

echoes of kindness that time won’t fade.



