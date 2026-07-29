Ebenezer Methodist chapel, Upper Cwmbran.

Hi this is Craig and Maurice, our local community is Cwmbran, South Wales. We would like to raise funds for Ebenezer Methodist Church, Upper Cwmbran, The Square. The chapel is located next to Blaen Bran community woodland, which has stunning valley views, circular walking trails and historical features.

Recently the chapel was shared on social media, mentioning the need for attendees to help keep it running; hence we visited and decided to help by offering a free garden service. I Craig being a self employed gardener and with help from Maurice would like to bless them with our time. The chapel has a long history and has been part of the community for hundreds of years. The chapel has a Sunday service from 6 - 7pm. They also have tea and coffee gatherings, wedding and funeral services, christenings and more, further information is on their chapel page:- Ebenezer,theSquare,UpperCwmbran on facebook.

We ourselves attend church at Victory Cwmbran and besides going there regularly, we come along to the chapel later in the evening as well.

We have a desire to see more people attend churches throughout our communities but most importantly we want to see more people having a relationship with Jesus our Lord and Saviour. Please help support this chapel by donating, and lets help keep the Christian faith strong in our communities.

All donations will go directly to the chapel. Thank you.



