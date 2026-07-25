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Eastern Shore Homeschool Basketball Fundraiser

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySteve Miller

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eastern Shore Homeschool Basketball Club

Eastern Shore Homeschool Basketball Fundraiser

The Eastern Shore Homeschool Basketball Club was formed in 2024 and is designed to give homeschool students on the Lower Shore an opportunity to play interscholastic basketball through their high school years. Since its inception, the Club has grown to include Varsity boys, JV boys and middle school boys basketball teams, with the hope of expanding sports offerings to include girls programs in the near future. To keep the program affordable for families, the Club must raise up to $15,000 annually to cover gym rental costs, referee fees, and other operational expenses. The Club is a registered 501c3 and all coaches and board members are strictly volunteers. 100% of the funds raised go directly into the program to enhance the experience for the student-athletes.

The ESH Mavericks page on Max Preps is found here: https//www.maxpreps.com/de/delmar/eastern-shore-homeschool-mavericks/basketball/


Eastern Shore Homeschool Basketball Club Mission Statement

To provide and promote opportunities for homeschool students on the Eastern Shore to play organized basketball and to enjoy the social, educational, spiritual, physical and emotional benefits of athletic participation.


Values Statement

The Eastern Shore Homeschool Basketball Club will strive to offer homeschool students a quality and fulfilling basketball experience through fundamental basketball instruction and exposure to athletic competition. Student-athletes will be challenged to strive for excellence in, both, their athletic and academic pursuits through discipline, hard work and determination. The Club will aim to treat all people (including teammates, opponents, coaches, officials, fans) with fairness, dignity and respect at all times. As a Christian-based organization, activities will be conducted under traditional Christian values, striving to fulfill I Corinthians 10:31: “…whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.”


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