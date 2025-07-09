easing the burden on my mom after crashing her car

Hi. I’m an 18-year-old high school student. I work on weekends, and my mom has always been there to drive me to work and teach me how to drive whenever she could. Life has been difficult for our family lately, which delayed me getting my license, but she has continued to support me every step of the way.

Today, while I was driving, I was involved in a car accident. Thankfully, no one was injured, and I am incredibly grateful for that. However, my mom’s car was badly damaged. Both doors on one side need to be replaced, along with other repairs, and the cost is more than we can handle on our own. like renewing the paperwork and getting new airbags and knowing where we live, everything is so expensive.

My mom is an amazing person who works hard and takes care of her three children. Seeing her go through this has been heartbreaking, and I feel terrible that this happened. I’m hoping to help ease some of the financial burden so she can get her car repaired and continue taking care of our family. Every donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to us. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or keeping our family in your prayers would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and prayers. It truly means more than you know. I have waited a little bit to post because I needed to wait for the report, and I have found out that we have to pay for her car as well, and the burden has been really hard on my family. Anything will help.



