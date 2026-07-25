Easing the Burden for Baby Rosalia's Family

Easing the Burden for Baby Rosalia





Six weeks ago, Baby Rosalia entered this world much earlier than expected.

Instead of spending these precious first weeks at home, wrapped in her parents' arms, Rosalia has spent every single day in the NICU fighting for her life.





Being born premature has brought challenge after challenge. She has already undergone major abdominal surgery and now lives with an ostomy. Because of how tiny she is and where her ostomy is positioned, it has been incredibly difficult to manage. Her output is so high that it breaks down the wafer holding the ostomy bag in place, requiring frequent changes throughout the day.





Her specialized ostomy supplies alone cost approximately $113 every single day. She goes through multiple bags, rolls of tape, and skin care products just to protect her fragile skin and keep her healthy, once she gets home, this will be solely an extra expense of the family (on top of diapers and wipes and all the normal baby things)





Despite everything she has endured, Rosalia is now six weeks old and still has not surpassed her birth weight. Her little body is struggling to retain the nutrients she desperately needs to grow, making every day another uphill battle. Every ounce gained is celebrated, and every setback is heartbreaking.





Her journey has also required an emergency transfer from Regina to Saskatoon for specialized surgery, followed by another ambulance transfer back to Regina, resulting in approximately $3000 in ambulance costs alone.





Throughout all of this, her mom, Jenna, and Rosalia's aunt have not left her side. Since the day Rosalia was born, they have spent every single day at the hospital and slept there every single night, doing everything they can to comfort and advocate for this tiny little fighter.





While Jenna has been at Rosalia's bedside, her one-year-old daughter has been at home being lovingly cared for by family. Jenna's parents have taken an entire month away from work to care for their granddaughter so Jenna can focus on being where she is needed most—with Rosalia.





No family plans for this.





No parent expects to face weeks in the NICU, major surgery, daily medical uncertainty, and mounting expenses all at once.





Today, we're asking for your help.





The costs continue to grow between specialized medical supplies, ambulance transfers, travel, meals, parking, lost income, and the many unexpected expenses that come with caring for a critically ill newborn.





Our hope is to ease some of the financial burden so Jenna doesn't have to choose between worrying about bills and being present for her daughter. We want her to be able to focus on celebrating every tiny victory, comforting Rosalia through every difficult day, and simply being her mom.





If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, your generosity will directly help this family during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.





If donating isn't possible, sharing Rosalia's story with your family, friends, and community is another incredible way to help.





Thank you for standing beside Baby Rosalia and her family. Every prayer, every share, and every donation reminds them they are not facing this journey alone.