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Earthship build project veteran with cancer

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$125 USD

Fundraiser created byKenneth Higby

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kenneth Higby

Earthship build project veteran with cancer

Hi my name is Kenneth Warren Higby Sr. I'm a disabled veteran priest and loving father. I have been battling cancer for 14 years. Now the road has gotten tougher than ever. 4th stage cancer of the spine inoperable and terminal. Without a neuralink implant I will not be able to walk soon. I run the Earthship build project for disabled veterans agricultural and scientific research and development center project in Arizona. I'm asking for help with funds to cover travel expenses, lodging, medical procedures and scientific research and development for the Tesla neuralink implant and exoskeleton program. This program will bring me closer to a full functionally of pain relief and muscle motor function. Without my service to God and country this project would not have been created. The coming event is well on its way to becoming a reality so humanity can find ways to be prepared for what nature does. I can't stop the cancer however we can together manage it.

As an intelligent homosapien spiritualius and celestial beings on the Mother Earthship we must face the truth. Cancer and scientific research and development goes hand in hand. In order to continue the species of the Earthship. Tesla Mobility and other technology build project human resources must be brought to bare. This however said is true and it must bring funds to finish preparation for the spinal cancer implant to stop destruction to the population of earth. Life and teaching must go on. No matter what happens it doesn't stop nature from doing what it has done for thousands of years. Our short lifetime line can't see the past events that shaped humanity but we can read it on the geology of Earth itself. Records of new technology is there along with AI so we as intelligent beings pay the price forward to those who can prepare for the future of mankind.Please give generously. We don't know who's life we save. It may be yours or someone you love. God bless you and all humanity. Our future is in your hands. Please help me today for tomorrows research.



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