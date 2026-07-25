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Earthquake Relief to Families in Venezuela

Goal£20,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created bySid Ahmed Gourou

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sid Ahmed Gourou

Earthquake Relief to Families in Venezuela

Help Me Deliver Earthquake Relief to Families in Venezuela

In a matter of seconds, an earthquake can change everything.

Families can lose their homes, communities can lose access to essential resources, and people who were living normal lives can suddenly find themselves in urgent need of help. Watching the impact of the earthquake in Venezuela has inspired me to take action and do what I can to support those affected.

My name is Sid Gourou, and I am based in the United Kingdom. I am organizing this fundraiser to raise money for earthquake relief efforts and to travel to Venezuela to provide practical assistance and support to affected communities.

Who will receive the funds?

I am both the organizer and recipient of this fundraiser. Donations will be transferred to my personal UK bank account and managed by me.

How will the funds be used?

Funds raised may be used for:

  1. Purchasing food and clean drinking water
  2. Hygiene and sanitation supplies
  3. Basic medical and first-aid items
  4. Blankets, clothing, and emergency necessities
  5. Transportation and logistics related to delivering aid
  6. Travel expenses directly related to carrying out this relief effort
  7. Other humanitarian needs identified during the project

My commitment to transparency

I understand that every donation is an act of trust.

I am committed to providing updates to supporters regarding the progress of this effort and how funds are being used. As circumstances allow, I will share information about purchases, travel arrangements, and relief activities so donors can stay informed.

Why your support matters

Every contribution, regardless of size, can help make a difference. Whether you donate £5 or £500, your support can help provide essential assistance to people facing difficult circumstances after the earthquake.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and your community can also have a meaningful impact.

When people come together with compassion and generosity, hope becomes stronger than disaster. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting this effort to help those affected by the earthquake in Venezuela.

With sincere gratitude,

Sid


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