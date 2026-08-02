Earthquake Relief for Cali, Colombia

Hi, I'm raising funds for my family in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. The recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake has been devastating. While my family was fortunate, they've been personally helping neighbors by emptying their closets with clothing, blankets, and food, driving around to find people on the streets. In Colombia, there's no strong social safety net like in the US, so direct help matters most. Once we collect enough funds, I'll be making a trip down to Colombia to help my family members purchase and hand out supplies directly to those in need. Every dollar you give goes straight to this effort—no overhead, no middlemen. Your support will help us continue this personal relief work. Thank you.