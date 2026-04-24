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Earthquake Emergency Relief

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGiveSendGo Charities

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Earthquake Emergency Relief

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea. -Psalm 46:1-2


This week, communities in Venezuela, Japan, and Northern California have been rocked by powerful earthquakes, leaving thousands of people facing unimaginable loss and uncertainty.


In Caracas, Venezuela, two massive earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck just hours apart. The disaster has claimed 188 lives, injured more than 1,500 people, and left countless families homeless as buildings collapsed or were left too damaged to inhabit. The second quake was the strongest to hit the region in more than a century.


In northern Japan, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook communities already on edge after months of repeated seismic activity. At least eight people have been injured, and families continue to brace for dangerous aftershocks while uncertainty hangs over the region.


Meanwhile, Northern California was hit by a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that damaged homes, cracked foundations, collapsed roofs, and injured residents. With aftershocks continuing, many families remain fearful and unable to return safely to their homes.

Behind every statistic is a family that has lost a loved one, a home, or the sense of security they once knew. Right now, these communities urgently need help as they begin the long road to recovery.


Will you join us in bringing hope to those affected by these devastating earthquakes? Your generosity can help provide emergency relief, practical assistance, and encouragement to families who need it most.

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