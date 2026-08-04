Eager to Escape Landlord

Hello,





I am a single mom, who despite working all the time, am unable to make more as my income is set. I currently live with my son, and while living here, I have unfortunately discovered first hand that I cannot trust my landlord. She raises the rent 15%-20% yearly, does not fix repairs, had me do favors for her (non sexual) that I expressed I was uncomfortable with), and she is charging me for things she should not be (ex: the basement electricity is tied to my apartment, but I am not allowed in the basement, nor am I allowed to use her washer and dryer).





I have also early on, repeatedly, asked for proof of my security deposit being safe. She gave me a quote of what was in the account- it was over $1,000 off. She refused to show me any proof, either, and only "found" the $1,000 after I threatened to get the city involved.





I want to leave with my son, but I doubt she will return my security deposit, as she has consistently proven to not be honest, or fair. This fund is so I can have a security deposit, and can cover moving fees. Living in New Jersey, everything is expensive, but this is what I added up to be the lowest possible to be enough to free myself of her.





Anything helps, including prayers. It's a shame because it has the backyard my son loves, near the people he loves.. I am devastated





If this reaches people, maybe I can increase it to potentially save for a housen I don't know. All I know is I am doing my best for my son (a toddler).





Thank you so much