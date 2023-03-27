Dylan's YWAM Support (Youth With A Mission)

Hi, I'm Dylan.

Thank you for taking time not only to donate, but also take part in the story that is unfolding. I'm a 21 y/o college student with a skill for card games and a love for God (the second one being the greater passion). I'm hoping to attend YWAM in Colorado Springs this year in order to study the Bible, learn about what it means to spread God's word to all nations, and travel abroad to contribute to other communities and hopefully plant seeds of faith by spreading the Gospel.





Please pray for me. This will be a long time spent away from my family, community, and home (two periods of three months each). I am so thankful for this opportunity





Your donation(s) will help me afford tuition, room and board, travel costs, and housing while abroad. Keep posted on my Instagram to hear my story over the next year and beyond. God Bless you.





John 3:21 (NIV)

"But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God."