Dylan’s Fight: Standing Strong Through Cancer

Our son, Dylan, is only 28 years old and has recently been faced with life-changing news.

After undergoing a routine colonoscopy due to his diagnosis of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), a hereditary condition that greatly increases the risk of colon cancer, Dylan was diagnosed with colon cancer. Despite feeling healthy and having no symptoms, he is now preparing for major surgery to remove his colon and begin the road to recovery.

As if that news wasn’t devastating enough, Dylan recently received additional news. Doctors discovered a mass on his testicle that they are highly concerned may be cancerous. He will need surgery to have it removed and undergo further testing as doctors determine the next steps.

Dylan is not only a son, but also the proud father of a beautiful 7-year-old little girl, Raylynn, who loves her daddy dearly. He also has a loving girlfriend, Emily, who has been by his side through all of this. Like any parent, his greatest concern is being here for his daughter and being able to continue making memories with her as she grows up.

In what feels like the blink of an eye, Dylan has gone from planning for the future to facing multiple surgeries, countless doctor appointments, and the uncertainty that comes with two possible cancer diagnoses. The physical, emotional, and financial burden has been overwhelming.

During this time, Dylan will be unable to work and will be facing medical expenses, travel costs, household bills, and everyday living expenses while focusing on his health and recovery.

We are asking for your prayers above all else. We believe God is walking beside Dylan through every step of this journey, and we are trusting Him even on the hardest days.

If you feel led to help financially, any donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward helping Dylan and easing the burden on him and his family during this difficult season.

Thank you for every prayer, donation, message, and share. Your kindness, love, and support mean more than words can express.

Please continue to keep Dylan, Raylynn, Emily, and our entire family in your prayers as we face the road ahead together.

With love and gratitude,

The Clifton Family



