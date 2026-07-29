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Dylan Team USA Journey - Road to Peru

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$3,955 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Grandon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Grandon

Dylan Team USA Journey - Road to Peru

BIG NEWS!

Dylan has officially been given the opportunity to represent Team USA at the FISU America Games in Lima, Peru this July 26 – August 2!


Until now running with USA on his chest has been a dream. This is an opportunity to make a DREAM COME TRUE! Watching all the hard work, discipline, sacrifices, early mornings, training sessions, and perseverance lead to this moment has been incredibly special.


What many people don’t see are the countless hours behind the scenes:

-training when nobody is watching

-pushing through injuries and exhaustion

-balancing life, faith, school, and athletics

-staying committed even when it would have been easier to quit


Now he gets the chance to compete on an international stage and represent our community for Team USA!


We are currently raising $3,500 to help cover travel, lodging, meals, and competition expenses for the trip to Lima, Peru. We are hoping donations are received by JUNE 15th.


If you would like to support Dylan’s journey, we would be so grateful. Every donation, sponsorship, share, and prayer means more than you know!


We would especially appreciate local businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities as we would love to highlight and promote the businesses helping make this dream possible.

Most importantly, we would LOVE for you to share this post and help us spread the word.


To help keep Dylan focused on his training and working at his internship, I (Melissa Grandon), Dylan's mom, will be helping him out with the fundraiser. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or for business sponsorships. Melissa.maxlife@gmail.com


Thank you for believing in Dylan, praying for him and the other athletes and supporting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. ❤️


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