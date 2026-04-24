Dwaynes vet bills

I really wish I didn't have to be typing this right now but life happens no matter how inconvenient the time. I woke up to my cat, Dwayne, being super lethargic, breathing rapidly, and not eating (which is extremely unlike a big boy like him). I've been at the emergency vet all day only to be told that they are not totally sure what's wrong yet and that further tests are needed.

They want to give a blood transfusion & perform more tests while that's happening. The bill for all that is astronomical, of course.





Here's what we know so far:

- His white blood cells are so high that the device is having trouble giving an accurate number

- His red blood cells are extremely low, so low that he needs a blood transfusion

- His spleen is enlarged, likely because it's trying to make more RBCs to compensate

- He has a mass in his chest that they believe could be an enlarged lymph node.