DV Underground Network

Myself along with a few other women have decided to start a non-profit foundation called the “NAP” Society. This stands for Narcissistic Abuse Prevention Society or N.A.P.S. The amount of people who are trapped into relationships with others who do nothing but belittle and destroy them should have a safe place for themselves and their children to have a calm, nurturing environment to grow in. With these funds we will be acquiring real estate all over the country to help clients leave their situation, start fresh, learn how to heal and then they will be induced to the NAP Graduate Mentor program. The program will match women/men with another person who has already completed the program and progressed in life to help guide them and hopefully become somewhat of a family.