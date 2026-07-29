DV SURVIVOR needing help: homeless w/dogs

I am a recent domestic violence survivor who, after 26 years of perfect rental history, lost my home of 3 years (abd my job) due to a traumatic physical assault. This is my first and only time ever being homeless like this. With a full protective order against my abuser, I now find myself homeless, living in my van with my emotional support dogs. I refuse to give up my dogs, who have been with me for 8 years and are my family and my children. Unfortunately, my van has broken down with a blown head gasket, leaving us stranded, unable to move, with no overhead coverage. Emergency shelters and housing assistance are extremely limited (I contacted them), especially because I will not give up my dogs. My only family, my father, lives outside the USA on a fixed income and is unable to help. I am a US Citizen and can provide references from past professional colleagues (previous job roles) who can vouch for me if needed. My funds are running low for necessities like food for my dogs and other basic needs. I do not have a home church at the moment, but I am holding onto faith that God has a greater plan for me.





Donations will help me secure transportation and safe housing for myself and my three dogs.





Your support will help us rebuild our lives (literally). God bless. Thank you.



