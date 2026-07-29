DustinRecovery

Most of you know Dustin, and know line of work he is in. No benefits, not even paid time off. He is currently in the hospital. Doctor's have no answers right now. Only the question of why he has an Acute Kidney Injury keeping him as a patient. His levels have barely dropped. We depend on his income to survive. Bills don't stop coming. I am currently applying for employment with zero opportunities at this time. The doctors are saying he may not be able to work in the sun any longer meaning his career may be halting as well. If you can donate to help us, bless you and thank you. If you know of a job within reasonable distance to Iota for me, Tabitha please reach out. Thank you for your time and help!