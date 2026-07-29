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Support for Chris Duke's Family

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$79,424 USD

Fundraiser created byJill Marlow

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Duke

Support for Chris Duke's Family

Chris Duke unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 15th, leaving behind his beloved wife, twin daughters, and young son. Chris was a marine veteran who completed 19 tours overseas, and his dedication to service extended far beyond the military. He was a huge part of our community, working with SWAT, Whitefish Police, and Two Bear Air Rescue. His kindness, bravery, and commitment to helping others touched countless lives, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Chris's family is now facing the unimaginable challenge of moving forward without him. As the main financial contributor, Chris provided stability and support for his wife and children. With his sudden passing, they are left to navigate day-to-day living expenses and the uncertainty that comes with such a loss. Your generosity will help ease their financial burden, allowing them to focus on healing and supporting each other during this difficult time.

Thank you to everyone for your love, support, and prayers as Chris's family navigates this impossible time. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. Please consider sharing this fundraiser to help spread the word and support a family who has given so much to our community.

Chris's Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 24th at 1:00pm at Snowline Acres in Kalispell. There will be a live stream of the service, see YouTube link below:

https://youtube.com/live/mBBLrKXEksA?feature=share

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