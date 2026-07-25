Dugan Ashley Multiple Sclerosis Treatment fund

Whelp, here we find ourselves again. I am Jordan Derrick's (aka Dugan Ashley) wife, Phoebe Derrick and I am creating this fund for the sole purpose to raise funds to cover MS treatment costs while incarcerated.

I just confirmed today that the VA will not cover any treatments while a veteran is incarcerated. This would leave us with the need to cover the complete out of pocket cost for private healthcare so Jordan can receive Ocrevus infusions twice yearly. He is due for his next infusion in November 2026. The cost of an ocrevus infusion out of pocket is $78,858 annually. The Pettis County Jail has said they will transport inmates for medical care.

Any amount you can give is greatly appreciated.