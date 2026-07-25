Dugan Ashley Defense Fund

Jordan Derrick, aka Dugan Ashley of Carnik Con, has been arrested on what we believe are unfounded charges stemming from his publication of educational videos on energetic materials. I am his wife, Phoebe, and I have established this legal defense fund on his behalf. Jordan is categorically not guilty of these charges, which we believe constitute a violation of his First Amendment rights, among others. Any support you are able to provide would be deeply appreciated.

All funds raised through this campaign are intended solely to cover Jordan's legal defense costs, including attorney fees, retainer costs, and any expenses associated with his defense through trial.

Update — May 14, 2026:

We have successfully retained a law firm in the Kansas City area to represent Jordan. The firm specializes in federal litigation of this nature. The retainer fee was $35,000, and our attorney estimates that should this proceed to trial, total costs will likely reach a minimum of $100,000. All contributions will be paid directly to the law firm representing Jordan.

Update---May 15, 2026

The federal preliminary and detention hearing took place in downtown Kansas City courthouse this morning, resulting in continuation of Jordan's detainment pending the upcoming trial verdict. A trial date has not been set.