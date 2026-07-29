Due in August

As many of you know, I am currently 6 months pregnant and preparing to welcome my baby into the world. I am reaching out because I want to make sure I have everything in place before my baby arrives, and right now I could use a little help getting there.





Over the last two years, my life has changed in ways I never expected. After someone broke into my home and shot me in the head, I have faced many challenges while trying to rebuild my life and secure stable housing. Despite everything, I have continued moving forward and doing my best to create a better future for myself and my child.





At the moment, I am experiencing homelessness and working toward getting back on my feet. I was employed at Amazon, but because of the physical demands of the job during my pregnancy, I had to step away and focus on my health and my baby's well-being.





I am also preparing for this journey as a single mother. The father is not involved, so I am taking on the responsibility of providing everything my baby needs on my own. While that can feel overwhelming at times, I am determined to make sure my child arrives to a safe, loving, and prepared environment.





One reason this means so much to me is because I have experienced the heartbreaking loss of a baby in the past during a time when I did not have the stability and resources I needed. That experience stays with me every day, and it motivates me to do everything possible to be prepared this time around.





I am raising funds to help purchase essential items for my baby, including:





• A car seat

• A bassinet or crib

• Baby clothes (newborn through 6 months)

• Diapers and wipes

• Bottles and feeding supplies

• A stroller

• Blankets, sheets, and other sleeping essentials

• Hygiene and baby care items

• Maternity and postpartum necessities





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping me provide these necessities and prepare for my baby's arrival. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support, encouragement, prayers, and kindness mean more than words can express. I am committed to creating the best possible start for my baby, and any help along the way is truly appreciated.





With love and gratitude,

Jeanie